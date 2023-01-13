Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.

The vibrantly colored duck was first spotted in December at the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, and birdwatchers have since been making daily treks to the shore to capture photos and videos of the unusual visitor.

Advertisement

The duck has been seen peacefully mingling with the native ducks and geese on the shoreline.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the mandarin duck is unlikely to be a wild visitor. Officials said the exotic bird most likely escaped from a zoo or private collection.

The DNR said officials believe the duck to be hardy enough to survive the winter climate in Wisconsin and is being left alone for the time being.