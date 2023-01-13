Trending
Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.

The vibrantly colored duck was first spotted in December at the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, and birdwatchers have since been making daily treks to the shore to capture photos and videos of the unusual visitor.

The duck has been seen peacefully mingling with the native ducks and geese on the shoreline.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the mandarin duck is unlikely to be a wild visitor. Officials said the exotic bird most likely escaped from a zoo or private collection.

The DNR said officials believe the duck to be hardy enough to survive the winter climate in Wisconsin and is being left alone for the time being.

Latest Headlines

Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose collection dedicated to singer Selena Quintanilla includes nearly 1,300 pieces said he is seeking a Guinness World Record.
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Odd News // 18 hours ago
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man rescued a deer spotted wandering his neighborhood with a bucket stuck over its head.
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America.
Reptile wrangler rescuing monitor lizard dive-bombed by bird
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Reptile wrangler rescuing monitor lizard dive-bombed by bird
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A South African reptile rescuer working to relocate a monitor lizard from a resident's yard captured video of the moment he was dive-bombed by a bird.
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.
Plumber helps rescue 4-month-old puppy from drainpipe in Australia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Plumber helps rescue 4-month-old puppy from drainpipe in Australia
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia said a 4-month-old puppy was rescued from a deep drainpipe in a resident's back yard with the help of a plumber.
Message in a bottle travels from Canada to Ireland in 18 months
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Message in a bottle travels from Canada to Ireland in 18 months
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into the ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia turned up on an Ireland beach 18 months later.
Canadian man, 82, becomes world's oldest to perform a headstand
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Canadian man, 82, becomes world's oldest to perform a headstand
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old British Columbia man who has been doing gymnastics since he was 15 years old earned a Guinness World Record as the oldest man to perform a headstand.
Rhea bird on the loose after escape in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rhea bird on the loose after escape in England
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Members of a British family are asking neighbors in Rushden, Northamptonshire, to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a 5-foot-tall rhea bird.
Giant goldfish left in bucket rescued from seagull attack
Odd News // 1 day ago
Giant goldfish left in bucket rescued from seagull attack
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Guernsey said a massive goldfish that had been left in a bucket was rescued after proving to be too large to make a meal for a seagull.
