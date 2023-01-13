Trending
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Selena superfan seeks Guinness World Record for collection

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose collection dedicated to singer Selena Quintanilla includes nearly 1,300 pieces said he is seeking a Guinness World Record.

Andrew Longoria said he became a Selena fan in 1997, when his grandmother bought him the Dreaming of You CD two years after the singer's death.

"I was 5 years old when I got the album," Longoria told KXAN-TV. "Just kind of thinking about it, I'm going to be 30 next week. So to know how long I've been a fan and been collecting -- it's pretty phenomenal, to be perfectly honest."

Longoria said his grandmother also served as an inspiration for his collection, as she was well known for his Elvis Presley memorabilia collection.

Longoria has been chronicling his collection on an Instagram page since 2014 and has amassed thousands of followers. He said he will officially attempt the Guinness World Record for largest Selena collection Jan. 27 by cataloging every item.

