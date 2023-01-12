Reptile wrangler rescuing monitor lizard dive-bombed by bird

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A South African reptile rescuer working to relocate a monitor lizard from a resident's yard captured video of the moment he was dive-bombed by a bird.

Nick Evans said in a Facebook post that he was summoned to a "suburban garden" in KwaZulu-Natal on a report of a monitor lizard that had wandered onto the property.

Evans said he was concerned about the lizard's safety due to the presence of dogs nearby. He said it was an unusual place to find the monitor, as there were no bodies of water nearby the home.

Evans was filming the rescue and was holding the monitor in his hands when he was unexpectedly dive-bombed by a bird.

"Never before have I been dive bombed by a bird while holding one of these lizards, but just look at the Indian Mynah in the video," Evans wrote.

He said the bird was apparently protecting its nearby nest.