Jan. 12, 2023 / 3:21 PM

Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million

By Ben Hooper
Terry Peace of North Carolina said a lost Powerball ticket that turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse turned out to be a $1 million winner. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.

Terry Peace, 65, of Waynesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought his $2 ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing from I Market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville.

He turned the ticket over to his wife to check alongside some other lottery tickets, but the ticket ended up forgotten for a week.

"My wife found it in her pocketbook," Peace said. "I guess when she initially reached in to check the tickets she just missed that one."

The lost-and-found ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing, earning a $1 million prize.

"This is life-changing," he said. "How many people really win a million dollars?"

Peace said the win is exciting, but not necessarily that surprising.

"I've always had good luck," he said. "I always told people, 'I know I have the luck to win.'"

Peace said the money will go toward buying a new truck, bolstering his savings account and providing a good future for his grandchildren.

"We just can't put into words how happy we are and how appreciative we are," Peace said.

