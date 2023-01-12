Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America.

April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her luggage was lost by the airline when she flew home from a business trip to Chicago in August 2018.

Gavin said after several months of searching, the airline informed her that the bag's disappearance was a mystery. She was compensated for some of her lost items, but not all of them, Gavin said.

Gavin said she was shocked to receive a phone call this week informing her that her suitcase had turned up at an airport in Houston. She said she was further surprised to be told it had arrived on a flight from Honduras.

"It was in Honduras. And who knows where else it went," Gavin said in the video. "But it came from Honduras. Went to Houston, Texas. They called me."

Gavin said the bag was slightly damaged and worn, but its contents were intact. She said United Airlines told her part of the difficulty in tracking the bag was that it hadn't been properly scanned when she checked it before flying to Chicago.