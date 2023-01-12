Message in a bottle travels from Canada to Ireland in 18 months

Elaine Cullen was walking on Rostonstown Beach in Ireland when she came across a message in a bottle that had been launched into the ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia 18 months earlier. Photo by 8249023/Pixabay.com

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into the ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia turned up on an Ireland beach 18 months later. Elaine Cullen said she was walking her dog in December on Rostonstown Beach, on the southeast coast of Ireland, when she spotted a bottle in the sand.

"As soon as I got on the beach, I noticed it. I had sent a message in a bottle years ago when I was a teenager with my friends and straight away, I thought this is a message in a bottle," Cullen told SaltWire. "When I picked up it there was a plastic bag inside so I knew it must be containing the letter so I took with me, brought it home and opened it up."

The note inside the Grey Goose vodka bottle revealed it had been thrown into the water from a snow crab fishing vessel off the coast of Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, in July 2021. The note was signed by Eddie Strang, Claire, Brody Cottreau and Hime Muse.

Cullen found Cottreau on Facebook and sent him a message.

"He came back straight away when I messaged him on Facebook," she said.

The fisherman said he was stunned to hear the bottle had reached Ireland.

"It blew my mind, it made my day," he said. "I was so excited. It blew my mind that that glass bottle traveled roughly 4,500 kilometers [about 2,800 miles]."

Cottreau said he has dropped multiple messages in bottles into the ocean, but Cullen was the first person to reach out saying one had been found. He said he was further amused to discover Cullen's dog shares his name: Brody.

"What are the odds?" he said.