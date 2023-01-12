Canadian man, 82, becomes world's oldest to perform a headstand

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old British Columbia man who has been doing gymnastics since he was 15 years old earned a Guinness World Record as the oldest man to perform a headstand.

Bruce Ives of Daajing Giids said he started a tradition of doing a headstand every year to celebrate his birthday about 20 years ago.

"In my 60s, when my grandchildren were around in my lawn in the summertime, I just gave it a shot to get them involved in gymnastics as well," Ives told CBC News. "It just grew from there -- it became a custom on my birthdays, June 25, to have a grand group of grandchildren in the front yard trying to do headstands."

Ives attempted a bonus headstand on Aug. 7 to attempt to earn the Guinness World Record for oldest person to perform a headstand (male). Ives' attempt was successful, and he has now been awarded the record at the age of 82 years and 43 days.