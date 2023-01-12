Trending
Odd News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 6:06 PM

North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man rescued a deer spotted wandering his neighborhood with a bucket stuck over its head.

A video captured by a neighbor in Winston-Salem shows Kevin McHugh and others pursing a deer seen wandering their neighborhood with the bucket stuck on its head.

"It was just running for its life-- smashing into everything in front of it and totally blind," McHugh told WXII-TV. "Hopping around because it couldn't see-- and thought it was in the dark. It was like a zombie movie, it was really terrifying."

McHugh was finally able to get close enough to pull the bucket from the deer's head.

"It was terrifying," McHugh said. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."

McHugh said he wasn't thinking about his own safety.

"The only thing I thought to do was try to wrestle the bucket off its head," McHugh said. "And I succeeded."

Animal rescuers in Michigan conducted a similar rescue last month when a deer was spotted wandering a Bloomfield Hills neighborhood with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its head.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery managed to use a net trap to capture the deer in a resident's yard and removed the bucket.

