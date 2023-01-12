Plumber helps rescue 4-month-old puppy from drainpipe in Australia

RSPCA South Australia rescuers and a local plumber came to the rescue of a puppy that fell into a deep drainpipe in its owner's Hilton yard. Photo courtesy of RSPCA South Australia

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia said a 4-month-old puppy was rescued from a deep drainpipe in a resident's back yard with the help of a plumber. RSPCA South Australia said in a news release that a rescue officer named Heidi and a volunteer named Monica responded to a Hilton home where a resident reported a 4-month-old puppy had fallen down a drainpipe in their back yard after the cover was removed by contractors performing maintenance work.

"The owner directed us to the back of the property where the drain was, and we could hear the puppy crying out for help with everything she had," Heidi said in the news release.

The rescuers determined the puppy was trapped about 3 feet down the pipe.

"It was at this point that we decided we were going to need extra assistance," Heidi said.

An off-duty SA Water plumber named Gary responded to the scene to assist with the rescue.

The plumber used a light and camera to determine the exact location of the puppy in the pipe.

"We could see through the camera that the pup was partially submerged in water, which made the rescue operation all the more critical," Heidi said. "As soon as we had the location of the pup, it was all hands on deck as we began digging."

The team made a hole deep enough for Gary to carefully cut through the pipe and pull the puppy to safety.

The puppy was warmed up and allowed to nurse with her mother before being taken to a veterinarian to be examined. The news release said the canine is now expected to recover fully from the ordeal.