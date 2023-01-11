Trending
N.C. woman wins $150,000 from her first-ever Powerball ticket

By Ben Hooper
Rebecca Powell of North Carolina won a $150,000 Powerball prize the first time she ever bought a ticket for the drawing. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman bought a Powerball ticket for the first time in her life and ended up winning a $150,000 prize.

Rebecca Powell, 48, of Weaverville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the Quickmart 4 on Short Coxe Ave in Asheville on Saturday when she decided to buy her first-ever Powerball ticket.

"I thought I'd just give it a try," Powell said. "The lady at the store told me, 'You truly have beginner's luck.'"

Powell said she checked the numbers from Saturday's drawing later that night.

"When they did the Powerball drawing, I was looking at the numbers and then I screamed at my husband," she recalled. "I said, 'Oh my god, we won.'"

Powell's $3 Power Play ticket earned her a $150,000 prize.

"It's like a dream," she said. "Except I haven't been able to sleep."

Powell said her winnings will go toward a new car and a new home.

"I never would ever think I would win something like this," Powell said. "I'm going to make this count."

