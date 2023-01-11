King cobra found inside parked car in India

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A man in Kerala, India, called environmental authorities for help when he returned to his car that had been parked for two days and discovered a king cobra had taken up residence inside.

The man, identified by the surname Kunjumon, told local Forest Department officials his car had been parked for two days in Palakkad District before he returned to the vehicle and found the venomous snake inside.

Forest Department rescuers arrived at the scene and removed the snake from the car. The king cobra was estimated to be about 10 years old.

The snake was returned to the wild.

King cobras are cold-blooded animals and have been known to enter the passenger areas and engine compartments of vehicles in search of warmth.

A cobra was previously rescued from under the hood of a car in Kattikulam, Wayanad, in December.