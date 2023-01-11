Giant goldfish left in bucket rescued from seagull attack

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Guernsey said a massive goldfish that had been left in a bucket was rescued after proving to be too large to make a meal for a seagull.

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said members of the public reported a large goldfish in a bucket was being attacked by a seagull near Gibauderie.

Advertisement

"We are asked to help all sorts of animals but it is rare we are asked to help a goldfish abandoned in a bucket being attacked by a gull," GSPCA Senior Animal Care Assistant Yvonne Chauvel said in a news release.

"We have named him Captain Birdseye and despite his injuries he is doing well and if we don't find his owners in the next 3 weeks we will be looking to find him a home," she said.

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said the goldfish's massive size prevented him from becoming a meal for the seagull.

"Captain Birdseye is one very lucky goldfish," he said. "If he wasn't so big he would have likely been eaten."