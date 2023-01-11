Trending
Jan. 11, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Czech man bites through 36 drink cans in 1 minute

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Czech Republic man showed off his powerful jaws by biting 36 drink cans in half in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record.

René Richter, appearing on Italy's Lo Show Dei Record, took on the Guinness World Record for most drinks cans ripped in half with the teeth in 1 minute.

The aluminum cans were filled with water for the attempt, and Richter was allowed to use only one hand and his teeth for each can.

Richter chomped through 36 cans in the allotted time, successfully setting the record.

