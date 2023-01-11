Boulder crushes California man's car moments after he got out

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A California man said a phone call led him to get out of his parked car just moments before it was crushed by a falling boulder.

Mauricio Henao said he was parked outside his home at the side of a hill in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when he got out of his car to answer a phone call from his girlfriend, who asked him to retrieve something from inside the house.

Advertisement

"I just heard loud crashes," Henao told KTLA-TV. "And I ran out and saw my car just crushed."

The 4-foot boulder landed on the roof of Henao's car, caving it in.

"The rock is the size of the whole hood," Henao said. "The windshields are all broken and the frame of the car is just all twisted."

The rock slide debris was dispersed across four lanes of traffic, damaging at least one other parked car.

No injuries were reported.