Jan. 11, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Book due back in 1981 finally returned to British library

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A library in England said it's "never too late" to return overdue materials after a book was returned that was due back in 1981.

Northumberland Libraries said in a Facebook post that a book was returned this week to the Alnwick Library and librarians were stunned to discover it was nearly 42 years overdue.

The book, Knight's Fee by Rosemary Sutcliff, had a note tucked inside explaining it had been found the previous day during a clean-out of the returner's parents' home.

"I must apologize profusely on behalf of the family," the note reads.

The book had been due back March 27, 1981. The post said the nearly 42-year gap between the tome being checked out and returned "might just be our new record."

The post said librarians hope the story will inspire others to return their own long-overdue items.

"There are no late fees or fines at any of our libraries, just a warm welcome back for you and our books, so why not have a root about at home and see if there are any rogue ones hiding away somewhere?" librarians wrote.

