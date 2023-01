An Accokeek, Md., man is celebrating after collecting three $50,000 prizes from the lottery's Pick 5 drawing within a matter of weeks. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is enjoying a hot streak after claiming three $50,000 prizes within weeks of one another. The Maryland Lottery said the Accokeek resident placed a $1 straight bet on the Nov. 19 Pick 5 drawing, selecting the numbers 1-5-4-0-7 at the 7-Eleven store in White Plains.

The man discovered the next morning that he had won a $50,000 prize. The man said in claiming his prize this week at Maryland Lottery headquarters that he had claimed two other $50,000 Pick 5 prizes during the month of November.

"I just couldn't believe it," the man said of discovering his third win.

The player said his winnings will go toward paying off bills.