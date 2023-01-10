Trending
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2023

Indian artist's wooden hockey stick might be world's smallest

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Indian artist specializing in miniaturized versions of everyday objects celebrated the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 by creating what he believes to be the world's smallest hockey stick.

Satya Narayan Maharana carved a pair of minute wooden hockey sticks: one measuring 1 centimeter (.39 inches) tall and 1 millimeter (.039 inches) wide, and the other measuring only 5 millimeters (.196 inches) tall and 1 millimeter wide.

Maharana said he is applying to have the smaller of the two sticks certified as the world's smallest hockey stick by Guinness World Records.

The artist said he created the tiny sticks in celebration of the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, which begins Jan. 13.

"As Odisha is hosting Hockey World Cup this year, being an artist it would be my way of wishing luck to all the hockey players," Maharana told OdishaTV.

