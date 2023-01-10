Michigan police serve 'claw and order' by rescuing cat from tree

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan served "some claw and order" when they rescued a cat stranded in a high branch of a tree.

Kalamazoo Public Safety said in a Facebook post rife with wordplay that public safety officers responded to a report of a cat stranded in a tall Kalamazoo tree.

Advertisement

"It doesn't just happen in the TV shows! We rescued cats from trees all the time. Yes, we're Fur-real," the post said.

The department said an officer served "some claw and order when he saved this little guy earlier today [Monday]."

The cat was successfully brought back down to the ground, averting "CATastrophe," the post said.