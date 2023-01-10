Trending
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Connecticut family finds bear hibernating under deck

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family said they were shocked to discover something unexpected underneath their deck -- a hibernating black bear.

Vincent Dashukewich said he and his girlfriend were in the back yard of his parents' Plainville home when their dog started barking at the back deck.

"My dog started growling that's when my girlfriend got scared and ran to the house and I turned my head and saw the bear and we were staring right at each other, it's pretty crazy," Dashukewich told WFSB-TV.

The family contacted Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which advised them to leave the bear to hibernate for the winter.

"They said to just leave him alone, let him be, as long as he's not creating a disturbance or, you know, bothering anybody," Dashukewich told WMUR-TV.

Dashukewich dubbed the bear Marty, and decided to make TikTok and Instagram accounts for the bear when a video his sister posted online went viral.

