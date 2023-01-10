TSA X-ray finds boa constrictor in carry-on bag at Florida airport

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration agents at a Florida airport noticed something shocking in an X-ray image of a traveler's carry-on bag -- a 4-foot boa constrictor.

The TSA said in an Instagram post that a traveler at Tampa International Airport in Florida put her carry-on bag through the security checkpoint X-ray machine, and operators quickly identified the live snake.

"Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn't find this hyssssssterical," the post said. "We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine."

A TSA spokeswoman said the woman told agents the boa was her emotional support pet. The spokeswoman said the airline was informed and the snake was not allowed to board the plane.

"Do you have asp-rations of taking a snake on a plane? Don't get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline's rules. For instance, airlines don't allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly," the Instagram post said.