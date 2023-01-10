Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 1:51 PM

TSA X-ray finds boa constrictor in carry-on bag at Florida airport

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration agents at a Florida airport noticed something shocking in an X-ray image of a traveler's carry-on bag -- a 4-foot boa constrictor.

The TSA said in an Instagram post that a traveler at Tampa International Airport in Florida put her carry-on bag through the security checkpoint X-ray machine, and operators quickly identified the live snake.

Advertisement

"Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn't find this hyssssssterical," the post said. "We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine."

A TSA spokeswoman said the woman told agents the boa was her emotional support pet. The spokeswoman said the airline was informed and the snake was not allowed to board the plane.

"Do you have asp-rations of taking a snake on a plane? Don't get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline's rules. For instance, airlines don't allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly," the Instagram post said.

Read More

Maryland man collects three $50,000 lottery prizes within weeks Michigan police serve 'claw and order' by rescuing cat from tree Indian artist's wooden hockey stick might be world's smallest

Latest Headlines

Connecticut family finds bear hibernating under deck
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Connecticut family finds bear hibernating under deck
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family said they were shocked to discover something unexpected underneath their deck -- a hibernating black bear.
Maryland man collects three $50,000 lottery prizes within weeks
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man collects three $50,000 lottery prizes within weeks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is enjoying a hot streak after claiming three $50,000 prizes within weeks of one another.
Michigan police serve 'claw and order' by rescuing cat from tree
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Michigan police serve 'claw and order' by rescuing cat from tree
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Michigan served "some claw and order" when they rescued a cat stranded in a high branch of a tree.
Indian artist's wooden hockey stick might be world's smallest
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Indian artist's wooden hockey stick might be world's smallest
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Indian artist specializing in miniaturized versions of everyday objects celebrated the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 by creating what he believes to be the world's smallest hockey stick.
Man catches sausage roll in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man catches sausage roll in his mouth for Guinness World Record
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man launched a sausage roll in the air and a second man caught it in his mouth to break a Guinness World Record.
'Bison' on the loose in Indiana turn out to be yaks
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'Bison' on the loose in Indiana turn out to be yaks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said a herd of loose animals initially thought to be bison turned out to be something even more unusual: yaks.
Deer runs wild through Minnesota butcher shop
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Deer runs wild through Minnesota butcher shop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Minnesota butcher shop when a deer crashed through the glass front door and ran wild through the business.
Bucket truck used to reach seagull entangled in utility wires
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bucket truck used to reach seagull entangled in utility wires
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Connecticut enlisted the help of a utility company employee with a bucket truck to rescue a seagull spotted dangling from wires by its entangled leg.
Texas man finds South American coati on his front porch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas man finds South American coati on his front porch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a San Antonio man walked out to his front porch and spotted something unusual clinging to a pillar -- a coatimundi.
Lottery novice wins $30,000 from first scratch-off ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery novice wins $30,000 from first scratch-off ticket
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland woman put her beginner's luck to the test and won a $30,000 prize from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement