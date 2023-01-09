Texas man finds South American coati on his front porch

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a San Antonio man walked out to his front porch and spotted something unusual clinging to a pillar -- a coatimundi.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post that the man found the coatimundi, a South American raccoon relative commonly referred to as a coati, on his front porch.

"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway, looking back at him; all he knew is that he needed help," the post said.

ACS said coatis are common in the exotic pet trade, but are not legal to own in San Antonio.

The owner of the coati was located in the same neighborhood and told they could face a $2,000 fine for keeping the illegal pet.

"After consultation with game wardens from Texas Parks & Wildlife, our team loaded up the young mammal and brought her to ACS before transferring her into the care of our amazing partners Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc.," the post said.