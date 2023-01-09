2.8-mile line of fresh-baked bread breaks world record in Mexico

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A university in Mexico broke a Guinness World Record by arranging 14,360 fresh-baked loaves of bread into a line measuring 2.8 miles long.

Students and faculty members at Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California arranged the loaves of rosca de reyes bread, a traditional bread made in celebration of the Jan. 6 Three Kings' Day holiday, into a line measuring 2.8 miles long.

Advertisement

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to confirm the line broke the record for longest line of breads, which was previously set with a 9,874-foot, 2.15-inch line of rosca de reyes bread in Tiziman, Mexico, in 2020.

The university said the record attempt took more than 90 hours of preparation by 440 volunteers. The finished line of bread featured more than 30,000 plastic dolls inside the loaves, a tradition of rosca de reyes bread.