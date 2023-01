A Maryland woman won $30,000 from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket, which was a Christmas gift from her parents. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland woman put her beginner's luck to the test and won a $30,000 prize from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket. The Germantown resident told Maryland Lottery officials she had never played a scratch-off lottery ticket before revealing the $30,000 prize from a Peppermint Payout game. Advertisement

The ticket was one of a small handful she had been gifted by her parents.

"We gave them to her as a stocking stuffer," her father told officials.

The woman said she won prizes of $1 and $2 from two other tickets in her stocking.

She said scratching off the $30,000 prize was a "shocking and weird feeling."

"It was surreal," she said.