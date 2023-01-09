Police chase loose goat through Utah city for over an hour

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Police, animal control officers and members of the community participated in a chase Sunday when a goat ran loose through a Utah city.

Taylorsville residents said emergency responders and volunteer goat wranglers chased the animal for more than an hour Sunday.

"My officers spent the next two hours trying to wrangle a goat, that obviously missed its calling and should have been in the track and field industry," Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver told KSL-TV.

Police said the goat was spotted attempting to break into a home before finally being wrangled in a resident's back yard.