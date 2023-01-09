Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Police chase loose goat through Utah city for over an hour

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Police, animal control officers and members of the community participated in a chase Sunday when a goat ran loose through a Utah city.

Taylorsville residents said emergency responders and volunteer goat wranglers chased the animal for more than an hour Sunday.

Advertisement

"My officers spent the next two hours trying to wrangle a goat, that obviously missed its calling and should have been in the track and field industry," Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver told KSL-TV.

Police said the goat was spotted attempting to break into a home before finally being wrangled in a resident's back yard.

Read More

15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road Firefighters remove wheel from car to rescue kitten Deer rescued after falling through ice of frozen Wisconsin river

Latest Headlines

15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road
Odd News // 2 days ago
15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A visitor to Florida's Everglades National Park recorded video when she came across a 15-foot Burmese python slithering across a road.
Deer rescued after falling through ice of frozen Wisconsin river
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer rescued after falling through ice of frozen Wisconsin river
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A deer fell through the ice of a frozen river in Wisconsin and was rescued by a crew of firefighters.
Firefighters remove wheel from car to rescue kitten
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters remove wheel from car to rescue kitten
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a stray kitten that was seen wandering in a road and ended up fleeing into the engine compartment of a parked car.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.
Kentucky man reunited with message in a bottle after 37 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kentucky man reunited with message in a bottle after 37 years
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Florida family found a message in a bottle washed up on a beach and tracked down the man who threw it into the ocean 37 years earlier.
Hawk rescued from window alcove at Florida elementary school
Odd News // 2 days ago
Hawk rescued from window alcove at Florida elementary school
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a hawk that swooped into an elementary school and became stuck in a window alcove.
Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, are reminding residents not to abuse the 911 emergency line by revealing some of the most unusual calls of 2022, including calls about clogged drains and unwanted voicemails.
Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A cow was caught on camera when it wandered into a shopping mall in India and appeared to browse the racks in the men's section of a clothing store.
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Odd News // 3 days ago
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road
15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Kentucky man reunited with message in a bottle after 37 years
Kentucky man reunited with message in a bottle after 37 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement