Odd News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 4:59 PM

Deer runs wild through Minnesota butcher shop

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Minnesota butcher shop when a deer crashed through the glass front door and ran wild through the business.

Melissa Evans, owner of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, said she and her daughter were in a back room at the business when the doe crashed through the glass door.

Evans posted a video to the business' Facebook page showing the deer running wild inside the store. The deer kicked a hole in a wall and knocked over some plants before exiting through the shattered door.

"This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall," the post said.

"Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone," Evans wrote.

