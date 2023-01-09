Trending
Odd News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Deputies catch pet pig running loose in Florida neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said deputies responded to a neighborhood to round up an unusual escaped pet -- a pig.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to a Tampa neighborhood where residents reported spotting a pig running loose near their homes.

"When deputies arrived, they saw the pig wandering around several yards, often nearing the roadway," the post said.

After a chase that lasted only "several minutes," the deputies were able to catch the pig and place it in the back of a patrol vehicle.

The small pig, a local resident's pet, was reunited with its owner.

