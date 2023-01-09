Bucket truck used to reach seagull entangled in utility wires

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Connecticut enlisted the help of a utility company employee with a bucket truck to rescue a seagull spotted dangling from wires by its entangled leg.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford said personnel responded to a report of a seagull with its leg entangled in wires at the top of a utility pole in the city.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that animal rescuers and firefighters were unable to reach the seagull because of the live utility wires.

An Eversource CT utility truck was summoned to the scene and a worker named Mike went up in the bucket to bring the seagull back down to solid ground.

"Mike was so kind with this bird and spoke so softly to him as he freed his leg," the post said.

The shelter said the seagull will now receive the veterinary care it requires.