Hawk rescued from window alcove at Florida elementary school

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a hawk that swooped into an elementary school and became stuck in a window alcove.

Oviedo Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post that Station 46 responded to a call from Seminole County Public Schools about a hawk at Evans Elementary School, off Chapman Road.

The crew arrived to find the hawk was stuck in a window alcove outside the school's front entrance.

The department shared photos of a firefighter climbing a ladder to reach the bird of prey and bring it back down to the ground.

"The hawk struggled and managed to fly off on its own uninjured," a city spokesperson told WOFL-TV. "The bird was not in any distress."