Jan. 6, 2023 / 3:59 PM

Firefighters remove wheel from car to rescue kitten

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a stray kitten that was seen wandering in a road and ended up fleeing into the engine compartment of a parked car.

Oviedo Fire Rescue said a kitten was spotted in the roadway on Alafaya Trail on Thursday and Oviedo Police arrived at the scene to try to capture the feline, but it fled into the engine compartment of a Lexus parked at a nearby business.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene and ended up removing a wheel from the car to reach the kitten.

"Kitty is safe and sound now," firefighters tweeted.

