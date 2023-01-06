15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing Florida road

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A visitor to Florida's Everglades National Park recorded video when she came across a 15-foot Burmese python slithering across a road.

Kymberly Clark posted a video to Instagram showing the massive snake crossing a road inside the park.

Advertisement

Clark said she pinned the location of the python and reported it to authorities.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida. The snakes established a breeding population in the wild after being brought to the state as pets.