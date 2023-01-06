Deer rescued after falling through ice of frozen Wisconsin river

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A deer fell through the ice of a frozen river in Wisconsin and was rescued by a crew of firefighters.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 2, Engine 5 and Battalion 1 responded to the East River Village of Bellevue on Thursday on a report of a deer in distress.

The firefighters arrived to find the deer had fallen through the ice and was struggling in the frigid water.

Firefighters donned cold water rescue gear and ventured out into the river to tow the deer back to shore.