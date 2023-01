A Maryland couple found a holiday tradition paid off when a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased as a Christmas stocking stuffer won a $100,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple with a holiday tradition of putting scratch-off lottery tickets in their Christmas stockings won a $100,000 jackpot. The Harford County couple told Maryland Lottery officials they have made a tradition in the past few years of putting $5 Ravens X5 scratch-off tickets in their Christmas stockings, as the Baltimore Ravens are the husband's favorite NFL team. Advertisement

"I've been playing this game for about 15 years, since the beginning," the husband said.

The couple said they took the tickets out of their stockings on the day after Christmas and discovered one of them was a $100,000 top prize winner.

"My wife and I were kind of in shock," the man said.

He said the prize money will go into college funds for the couple's two young children.