Plane crew catches cat that escaped during flight

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A passenger aboard a United flight from Dallas to San Francisco captured video of a flight attendant asking an important question: "Anybody missing a cat?"

The video, posted to TikTok by user @david.hislop, shows the crew member carrying the cat down the aisle of the Boeing 737 after the feline broke free of its carrier.

"Anybody missing a cat?" the crew member asks.

The flight attendant places the struggling feline on the floor before locating the cat's apparent owner.

"We're gonna need you to come and claim that," she says to the person.