British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the most unusual items left behind at its British locations in 2022, including a pair of Japanese chin puppies and a soccer team-themed wedding cake.
Travelodge, which operates 580 hotels in Britain, said some of the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found offices in 2022 included a pair of puppies named JLo and Ben that were left behind at its Bath Central location and a Liverpool Football Club-themed wedding cake at the Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge, where the wedding's best man had been staying.