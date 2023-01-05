Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 2:41 PM

British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake

By Ben Hooper
Hotel chain Travelodge said the most unusual items left behind at its British hotels in 2022 included a pair of donkeys, a pair of Japanese chin puppies, a wedding cake and a pair of Segway scooters. <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Travelodge,_New_Brighton.jpg">Photo by Rept0n1x/Wikimedia Commons</a>
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the most unusual items left behind at its British locations in 2022, including a pair of Japanese chin puppies and a soccer team-themed wedding cake.

Travelodge, which operates 580 hotels in Britain, said some of the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found offices in 2022 included a pair of puppies named JLo and Ben that were left behind at its Bath Central location and a Liverpool Football Club-themed wedding cake at the Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge, where the wedding's best man had been staying.

Some other unusual items to be reunited with their owners included a pair of donkeys named Daisy and Duke, keys to a Sunseeker Hawk 38 power boat, an oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II, a matching pair of Segway scooters, a 4-foot-tall model gingerbread man, a seagull and a 6-foot-long Longwu Chinese dragon.

"Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months," Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed told Hotel News.

