British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake

Hotel chain Travelodge said the most unusual items left behind at its British hotels in 2022 included a pair of donkeys, a pair of Japanese chin puppies, a wedding cake and a pair of Segway scooters. Photo by Rept0n1x/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the most unusual items left behind at its British locations in 2022, including a pair of Japanese chin puppies and a soccer team-themed wedding cake. Travelodge, which operates 580 hotels in Britain, said some of the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found offices in 2022 included a pair of puppies named JLo and Ben that were left behind at its Bath Central location and a Liverpool Football Club-themed wedding cake at the Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge, where the wedding's best man had been staying. Advertisement

Some other unusual items to be reunited with their owners included a pair of donkeys named Daisy and Duke, keys to a Sunseeker Hawk 38 power boat, an oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II, a matching pair of Segway scooters, a 4-foot-tall model gingerbread man, a seagull and a 6-foot-long Longwu Chinese dragon.

"Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months," Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed told Hotel News.

