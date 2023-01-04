Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Whale watchers witness rare birth off California coast

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A whale watching expedition off the California coast encountered what initially appeared to be a whale in distress but turned out to be something much more rare -- a gray whale giving birth.

Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari shared a video to YouTube showing the mother and her newborn calf swimming off the coast of Dana Point.

Advertisement

"For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one," the video's caption reads.

The group said the sight was a "once-in-a-lifetime" event for the passengers and crew, as gray whales typically give birth in the lagoons of Baja California, Mexico.

"Gray whale calves are about 15 feet long when they're born and will gain over 50 pounds a day feeding on their mother's milk," the video caption reads.

Read More

Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey Cow rescued from Australian mall, gets stuck in mud the next morning Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping

Latest Headlines

Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old unicyclist riding his single-wheeled vehicle from Maine to Key West, Fla., has entered his destination state, but still has hundreds of miles to go.
Cow rescued from Australian mall, gets stuck in mud the next morning
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Cow rescued from Australian mall, gets stuck in mud the next morning
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia said a cow found wandering through a mall was rescued a second time less than 24 hours later when it became stuck in mud.
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a juvenile bar-tailed godwit broke the record for the longest non-stop migration by a bird when it flew 8,435 miles from Alaska to Tasmania, Australia.
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A team of 200 bakers combined their efforts in Greece to create a massive vasilopita, a traditional New Year's cake, weighing in at more than 11,000 pounds.
Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said more than 60 people were rescued from a Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando when the ride lost power.
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles battled an unusual blaze when several pallets of hand sanitizer caught fire in a parking lot.
New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The New Zealand owners of an elderly alpaca said the animal might be the oldest in the world at age 25.
Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England said a cat rescued from the wheel well of a car is believed to have been stuck in the vehicle for about five days.
Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more 250 Guinness World Records titles unofficially broke another record when he used his feet to pop 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board
Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement