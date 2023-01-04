Mechanics find bunny stuck in undercarriage of car during oil change

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Mechanics at a Florida car dealership said they were performing a routine oil change when they heard an unusual noise that turned out to be a rabbit trapped in the vehicle's motor mount area.

Kyle Fridh, a mechanic at Germain BMW of Naples, said he was overseeing a younger employee's work in the dealership's garage when they heard a scratching sound coming from the undercarriage of the car.

Coworker Noah Caprisien used his phone as a camera to investigate inside the motor mount area of the car and discovered there was a bunny trapped inside.

Caprisien recorded as his coworkers freed the bunny -- and proceeded to chase it around the garage.

The dealership posed Caprisien's video to its Instagram page, where it became a hit with followers.

"No bunnies were harmed in the making of this film," the video's caption reads.

The rabbit was released outside the dealership.