A cow found wandering inside a mall near Sydney, Australia, was taken to a college campus to spend the night -- and ended up needing to be rescued a second time when it became stuck in mud. Photo courtesy of Fire and Rescue NSW

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia said a cow found wandering through a mall was rescued a second time less than 24 hours later when it became stuck in mud. Fire and Rescue New South Wales said the curious cow was first rescued Tuesday night when it was found wandering loose through a shopping center in Caddens, a suburb of Sydney. Advertisement

Firefighters consulted with police and ended up taking the cow to the grounds of Western Sydney University at Werrington to keep it safe overnight.

The cow ended up needing to be rescued again Wednesday morning when firefighters received a call reporting the bovine had wandered into a dam on the campus and became stuck up to its stomach in mud.

The firefighters used a fire house "to fashion a makeshift lasso which they threw around the cow's neck and gently eased her out of the mud," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.

Officials said they are still trying to identify the cow's owner.