Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England said a cat rescued from the wheel well of a car is believed to have been stuck in the vehicle for about five days.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue's Runcorn Fire Station said a crew came to the rescue of a cat that became wedged in the wheel well of a vehicle while apparently searching for a warm place to sleep.

Firefighters said the cat is believed to have been stuck in the wheel well for about five days and was only discovered when the vehicle's owner stopped to put air in the tires.

The cat was taken to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where he was found to have incurred minor burns but avoided serious injuries.

A microchip identified the feline as Spider, a cat who had been missing for about two and a half weeks. The RSPCA said Spider would be returned to his owner.