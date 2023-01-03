Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy discovered the alligator resting in the middle of Louisiana Highway 1, just north of Cloutierville, about 2:28 p.m. Monday.

A passing driver stopped to help the deputy wrangle the gator out of the road, the sheriff's office said.

The alligator was released at the scene and was last seen heading toward a nearby pond.