Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more 250 Guinness World Records titles unofficially broke another record when he used his feet to pop 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, set up 100 balloons in a line and stomped on them to break the record for fastest time to burst 100 balloons with the feet.

Rush said it took him five attempts to successfully pop all 100 balloons with a time of 22.38 seconds, breaking the previous record of 24.98 seconds, which was set by Muhammad Yasir Mushtaq of Pakistan in February 2022.

Rush is now awaiting word from Guinness World Records about whether his attempt was officially successful.