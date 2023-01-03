Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more 250 Guinness World Records titles unofficially broke another record when he used his feet to pop 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, set up 100 balloons in a line and stomped on them to break the record for fastest time to burst 100 balloons with the feet.

Advertisement

Rush said it took him five attempts to successfully pop all 100 balloons with a time of 22.38 seconds, breaking the previous record of 24.98 seconds, which was set by Muhammad Yasir Mushtaq of Pakistan in February 2022.

Rush is now awaiting word from Guinness World Records about whether his attempt was officially successful.

Read More

Hawk crashes through window into New York home Cat rescued from slush-filled storm drain in Iowa Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary

Latest Headlines

Hawk crashes through window into New York home
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Hawk crashes through window into New York home
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a hawk that crashed through the window of a home and was unable to find its own way back outside.
Cat rescued from slush-filled storm drain in Iowa
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat rescued from slush-filled storm drain in Iowa
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Iowa rescued a cat that had been trapped in a frozen storm drain for at least a few days.
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania couple who both are 102 years old celebrated an even more rare milestone -- their 80th wedding anniversary.
Deer rescued from backyard pool in Massachusetts
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer rescued from backyard pool in Massachusetts
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts rescued a deer that fell through the cover of a resident's backyard pool.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday present from his wife.
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia woman was reunited with her long-lost wallet after losing the item at a school dance nearly 55 years earlier.
Veterinarians remove 38 hair ties from cat's stomach
Odd News // 3 days ago
Veterinarians remove 38 hair ties from cat's stomach
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An ailing cat brought to a South Carolina animal hospital is recovering after veterinary surgeons removed 38 hair ties from the feline's stomach.
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New York foodie broke a Guinness World Record by dining at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours.
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a hunting dog who fell into a large hole and ended up spending the night stranded in the pit.
Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck
Odd News // 4 days ago
Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were flagged down by a driver with an unusual emergency -- they found a python in the engine compartment of their truck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement