Hawk crashes through window into New York home

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a hawk that crashed through the window of a home and was unable to find its own way back outside.

The Greenburgh Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday when a hawk "crashed through the window of a residence within the town."

Advertisement

The department shared video of the hawk standing in the grass with its wings outstretched after being carried outside.

"Thankfully, the hawk was not injured and was able to fly away after being helped outside by officers," the Facebook post said.