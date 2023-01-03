Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 3:31 PM

Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with more than 60 people on board

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said more than 60 people were rescued from a Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando when the ride lost power.

Orange County Fire Rescue said at least 62 people were evacuated from the Wheel, a ride that opened at ICON Park in 2015, when the ride lost power and shut down Saturday night.

Advertisement

Cellphone footage recorded prior to the ride's breaking down shows sparks and smoke coming from the machinery.

ICON Park said the ride would be closed for at least a few days while a technical team conducts maintenance. Park officials did not reveal what caused the Wheel to lose power.

Read More

New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25 Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds

Latest Headlines

Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles battled an unusual blaze when several pallets of hand sanitizer caught fire in a parking lot.
New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand couple's alpaca might be world's oldest at 25
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The New Zealand owners of an elderly alpaca said the animal might be the oldest in the world at age 25.
Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wedged cat rescued from tire well of car in England
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England said a cat rescued from the wheel well of a car is believed to have been stuck in the vehicle for about five days.
Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man stomps 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more 250 Guinness World Records titles unofficially broke another record when he used his feet to pop 100 balloons in 22.38 seconds.
Hawk crashes through window into New York home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hawk crashes through window into New York home
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a hawk that crashed through the window of a home and was unable to find its own way back outside.
Cat rescued from slush-filled storm drain in Iowa
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat rescued from slush-filled storm drain in Iowa
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Iowa rescued a cat that had been trapped in a frozen storm drain for at least a few days.
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania couple who both are 102 years old celebrated an even more rare milestone -- their 80th wedding anniversary.
Deer rescued from backyard pool in Massachusetts
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer rescued from backyard pool in Massachusetts
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts rescued a deer that fell through the cover of a resident's backyard pool.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
Odd News // 4 days ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday present from his wife.
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Odd News // 4 days ago
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia woman was reunited with her long-lost wallet after losing the item at a school dance nearly 55 years earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Pennsylvania couple mark their 80th wedding anniversary
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement