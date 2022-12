Police and animal control in Cedar Falls, Iowa, came to the rescue of a cat spotted trapped in a slush-filled storm drain. Photo courtesy of Cedar Falls Public Safety/Facebook

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Iowa rescued a cat that had been trapped in a frozen storm drain for at least a few days. Cedar Falls Public Safety posted photos to Facebook that showed officer Marissa Abbott climbing into the slush-filled storm drain to retrieve the trapped feline. Advertisement

Police said Abbott and Animal Control officer Ryan Doland responded to the storm drain near the Pump Haus Bar and Grill on Main Street after a member of the public reported a cat was trapped in the drain.

"We could hear it meowing, but we couldn't see it," Doland told The Courier newspaper.

Abbott climbed into the drain and was able to coax the cat out of the narrow pipe it had fled into.

The cat was taken to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. A microchip gave the cat's name, Oliver, but the owner's contact information was listed as out of state and the phone number was no longer in service.

Officials said Oliver will be put up for adoption if his owners aren't found.