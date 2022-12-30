Trending
Odd News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a hunting dog who fell into a large hole and ended up spending the night stranded in the pit.

The Glasgow Fire Department said a rescue crew responded to a call for assistance from Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office Animal Control.

Animal control was seeking help "with retrieving a hunting dog that had fallen into a large hole," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The department said the dog, named Bradley's Hardtime Bonus, had fallen into the hole while hunting and was trapped overnight.

"She was so excited to see her rescuer descending into the hole where she spent the night," the post said. "The crew from Rescue 2 was able to quickly bring her back above grade with no injuries."

The canine "expressed her gratitude with tail wags and licks."

