Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie in Ohio

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a dog that went for a swim in Lake Erie and needed some help getting back to shore.

Tom Kolesar said he and his wife were inside their Lorain home Wednesday when the miniature bulldog, Diesel, and another of their canines escaped by climbing over a snowdrift.

Advertisement

The Lorain Fire Department said a call came in just after 1 p.m. from a woman who reported seeing a dog get out of Lake Erie before going back into the water behind St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and noted the dog appeared to be exhausted and having trouble swimming.

"He was showing signs that he was about done," Assistant Chief Jeff Fenn told The Chronicle-Telegram. "Scared us to death, I was like, 'Please don't.' We had our ice suits coming and stuff like that to dress out and jump in and get him, but that would have been difficult with the 10-foot drop into the water."

Fenn said a firefighter was able to use a pole to hook Diesel's collar and pull the canine back to shore.

Advertisement

Diesel was taken to Amherst Animal Hospital, where he was later reunited with his owners. Kolesar said the second escaped canine was found wandering the neighborhood.

Read More

Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million

Latest Headlines

Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A diamond engagement ring accidentally flushed down the toilet of a Florida home was returned to its owners after being found lodged inside the commode 21 years later.
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is asking for the help of social media users to name a pygmy hippo born at the facility this month.
Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian food association said it created a new world record by cooking up a scacciata -- a type of stuffed flat bread -- measuring 56 feet, 3.2 inches long.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A dog who became separated from her owner during a mountain hike in Utah was found and returned home with help from rescuers.
Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland fourth-grader earned a Guinness World Record when he stacked 21 cans of food into the shape of a pyramid in 30 seconds.
New Jersey kayak parade breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
New Jersey kayak parade breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Organizers of a kayak and canoe parade in New Jersey received word from Guinness World Records that they officially broke a record with 1,105 participants.
Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book on the Dewey decimal system was recently returned and found to be just shy of 50 years overdue.
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement