Firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie in Ohio

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a dog that went for a swim in Lake Erie and needed some help getting back to shore.

Tom Kolesar said he and his wife were inside their Lorain home Wednesday when the miniature bulldog, Diesel, and another of their canines escaped by climbing over a snowdrift.

The Lorain Fire Department said a call came in just after 1 p.m. from a woman who reported seeing a dog get out of Lake Erie before going back into the water behind St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and noted the dog appeared to be exhausted and having trouble swimming.

"He was showing signs that he was about done," Assistant Chief Jeff Fenn told The Chronicle-Telegram. "Scared us to death, I was like, 'Please don't.' We had our ice suits coming and stuff like that to dress out and jump in and get him, but that would have been difficult with the 10-foot drop into the water."

Fenn said a firefighter was able to use a pole to hook Diesel's collar and pull the canine back to shore.

Diesel was taken to Amherst Animal Hospital, where he was later reunited with his owners. Kolesar said the second escaped canine was found wandering the neighborhood.