Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian food association said it created a new world record by cooking up a scacciata -- a type of stuffed flat bread -- measuring more than 56 feet long.

Ristoworld Italy, a nonprofit association of restaurants and food industry professionals, prepared the massive scacciata in Adrano, Sicily.

Advertisement

The flatbread, topped with black cabbage and stuffed with tuma cheese and sausage, was measured at 56 feet, 3.2 inches long. The dish measures 1 foot, 7.7 inches wide.

The association said the achievement is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world's longest scacciata.