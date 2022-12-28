Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 3:48 PM

Italian chefs cook up 56-foot flatbread dish

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Italian food association said it created a new world record by cooking up a scacciata -- a type of stuffed flat bread -- measuring more than 56 feet long.

Ristoworld Italy, a nonprofit association of restaurants and food industry professionals, prepared the massive scacciata in Adrano, Sicily.

Advertisement

The flatbread, topped with black cabbage and stuffed with tuma cheese and sausage, was measured at 56 feet, 3.2 inches long. The dish measures 1 foot, 7.7 inches wide.

The association said the achievement is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world's longest scacciata.

Read More

Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record

Latest Headlines

Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A dog who became separated from her owner during a mountain hike in Utah was found and returned home with help from rescuers.
Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland fourth-grader earned a Guinness World Record when he stacked 21 cans of food into the shape of a pyramid in 30 seconds.
New Jersey kayak parade breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
New Jersey kayak parade breaks Guinness World Record
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Organizers of a kayak and canoe parade in New Jersey received word from Guinness World Records that they officially broke a record with 1,105 participants.
Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book on the Dewey decimal system was recently returned and found to be just shy of 50 years overdue.
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in South Carolina came to the rescue of a dog that descended a 30-foot cliff behind an airport and ended up in the Intracoastal Waterway.
Florida server surprised with $1,000 tip
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida server surprised with $1,000 tip
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A server at Florida restaurant was pleasantly surprised with a $1,000 tip just days before Christmas.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement