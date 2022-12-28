Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.

The Charleston Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a report of a bird in distress in a muddy area near the Charleston City Marina.

Advertisement

The avian turned out to be a blue heron stuck in the pluff mud.

The post included video of Bayles rescuing the heron from its predicament.

The heron was taken to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw.

Read More

Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff

Latest Headlines

Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book on the Dewey decimal system was recently returned and found to be just shy of 50 years overdue.
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in South Carolina came to the rescue of a dog that descended a 30-foot cliff behind an airport and ended up in the Intracoastal Waterway.
Florida server surprised with $1,000 tip
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida server surprised with $1,000 tip
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A server at Florida restaurant was pleasantly surprised with a $1,000 tip just days before Christmas.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Odd News // 20 hours ago
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Michigan waterfall noticed something unusual underneath the falling water -- a phenomenon known as "pancake ice."
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a neighbor to earn the title for the most toots of a party blower in 1 minute (team of 2).
Goose frozen to wet sand rescued at Lake Michigan beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goose frozen to wet sand rescued at Lake Michigan beach
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Indiana responded to a Lake Michigan beach to rescue a Canada goose that became frozen to the wet sand.
Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Odd News // 4 days ago
Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
Alabama newborn shares birthday with both parents
Odd News // 4 days ago
Alabama newborn shares birthday with both parents
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama hospital said a baby born there recently beat odds of 133,000-to-1 to be born on the same day as both parents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
'Pancake ice' forms in water underneath Michigan waterfall
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement