Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.

The Charleston Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a report of a bird in distress in a muddy area near the Charleston City Marina.

Advertisement

The avian turned out to be a blue heron stuck in the pluff mud.

The post included video of Bayles rescuing the heron from its predicament.

The heron was taken to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw.