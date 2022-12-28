Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A dog who became separated from her owner during a mountain hike in Utah was found and returned home with help from rescuers.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team said in a Facebook post that the dog, Nala, had become lost during a hike with her owner near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

"After a long search, he was not able to recover her before nightfall, and Nala had to spend the night on the mountain," the post said.

The owner resumed the search the following morning, and the sheriff's office was contacted for help.

Nala's owner located the canine, but was unable to reach her because she was on a difficult-to-reach area above the waterfall.

"Because the only way to reach the area of the dog was via technical climbing given the terrain and weather, our team responded," the post said.

The rescuers were able to bring Nala back down to her owner.

"Once reaching the trailhead parking lot, both human and canine couldn't have been happier to be reunited. A very Merry Christmas Rescue," the team wrote.