Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Organizers of a kayak and canoe parade in New Jersey received word from Guinness World Records that they officially broke a record with 1,105 participants.

Sandra Rinderer, who organized the Paddle For the Bay event in the Toms River, said she had hoped for 500 participants, and was stunned when 1,105 people from as far away as Ohio and California brought their kayaks and canoes to participate in the event.