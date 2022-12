Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland fourth-grader earned a Guinness World Record when he stacked 21 cans of food into the shape of a pyramid in 30 seconds.

Liam Kalbskopf, a student at Walkersville Elementary School, took on the record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in 30 seconds in the under 16 category and ended up building his six-tiered structure out of 21 cans of vegetables and other foods.